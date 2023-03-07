AUGUSTA - Following last November's swatting incident, that impacted ten Maine schools, State Legislator's are coming together with bi-partisan support to update Maine's existing false reporting regulations.

Katya Fromuth, a Freshman at Yarmouth High School, said in regards to the threats, "I am scared for my friends and my family, because I don't want anymore of this."

On November 15, 2022, numerous schools across Maine received threats of an alleged active shooter. Law enforcement later determined all threats to be a hoax. Now, legislators are endorsing LD-405, "An Act To Prevent False Reporting Leading To Evacuation, Shutdown, or Lockdown."

SEN. ANNE CARNEY/ (D) - CUMBERLAND

"This is how we can really protect our students, educators and parents from the trauma that everyone experienced that day," said Sen. Anne Carney, D-Cape Elizabeth.

Maine's existing False Report of a Crime laws define false reports as when, an individual knowingly gives false information to law enforcement or first responders, concerning an emergency capable of endangering people's safety, knowing that such information is false.

The new law aims to include false public alarms that enhance 9-1-1 evacuations based on swatting calls.

"Our current false report law is outdated and actually wouldn't cover the swatting incidents. The existing law just didn't fit with the way that operations happen these days," detailed Carney.

During Monday's public hearing with the criminal justice and public safety committee, a member of the American Civil Liberties Union spoke out on behalf of the organization in opposition.

"The ACLU appreciates that a evacuation or lock down at a school or college dorm can be traumatic, and a infinite use of emergency services.. but expanding our criminal code is both ineffective and unnecessary to prevent those harms," said Michael Kebede of the ACLU of Maine.

The Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee will continue to review LD-405 following Monday's public hearing.