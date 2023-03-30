AUGUSTA - A bill has been presented that would close a loophole that has prevented the State of Maine from providing healthcare to many of the state workers hired before 1986.
On Tuesday, March 28th, Senator Craig Hickman of Winthrop presented LD-591 to the Joint Standing Committee on Labor and Housing.
Hickman says many of those who worked for the state prior to 1986 have been paying for healthcare for far too long and its now time to make good on the state's promise.
He explains, "it's overdue. I think that, you know, the constituents that brought this to my attention have been trying to get this resolved for the last two decades, in one form or another."
According to Hickman, the biggest obstacle that stands in the way of the bill is collecting all the data necessary to make sure that all Maine state workers who were hired before the cutoff, are serviced.
If you think you may be affected, call Hickman's office at (207)287-1515 or email at craig.hickman@legislature.maine.gov.