HERMON -- The Masonic Lodge based in Hermon gave back to students at Patricia A. Duran School through their annual Bikes for Books program.

Members of the Lynde Lodge #174 have been participating in Bikes for Books for more than a decade now.

Through fundraising and grant support, the lodge purchased bikes to give away to students as a reward for reading.

"Any money and stuff that we raise, we try to give back to the community as much as we can. This is one of the best ways to do it and of course, the kids definitely enjoy it," Senior Warden Tyler Weatherbee said.

Students who participated in the program had their names entered in a drawing each time they read an age-appropriate book.

And needless to say, the winners were excited to test out their new rides.

"Very generous. And I'm very happy that I got a bike," 4th grader Noah Keezer said.

"I have a new ramp so I'm probably going to jump it and maybe go bike riding," 2nd grader Emmit Saucier said.

The lodge gave away 26 bikes in total this year.