BELFAST -- Police have arrested two people in connection to an alleged stabbing and robbery in Belfast Monday morning.

Belfast police responded to the Waldo County Hospital emergency room for a report of a male victim with stab wounds Tuesday morning.

The victim reportedly told officers that he was robbed at knifepoint and then stabbed multiple times near a wooded trail and encampment west of Route One, before the suspects fled on foot.

Belfast police arrested 20-year-old Justin Wilmot of Fitchburg, Massachusetts and 19-year-old Isabella Noui, also from Fitchburg.

Belfast Police Department Chief Robert Cormier says the department followed up on tips and leads and located the suspects in Bangor. Chief Cormier says Belfast Detectives obtained a search warrant and recovered the victims' property, wallet and the knife used in the attack. Both suspects were then transported back to Belfast for questioning. After conducting interviews of both suspects, they were arrested and charged with the robbery and aggravated assault with a knife.

Chief Cormier says the incident is a reminder to stay safe on Maine's trails and avoid hiking alone.

"If you're out hiking and you notice something that doesn't look right, and it doesn't feel right, the best thing to do is to try to get to a place of safety and call us. We'd rather come out and have it be nothing than have someone get hurt," said Cormier.

The victim was later taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for further treatment, his condition is not known at this time.

Both defendants are being held in Waldo County Jail without bail and have a scheduled court date of July 28th.