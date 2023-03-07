Tuesday night Bar Harbor added itself to the list of Maine communities to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products.

The vote was unanimous and came after at least half a dozen members of the public stood up to make their voices heard, most of whom were in favor of the ban.

They pointed to the need to protect young people from the harmful physical effects of vaping products as well as its potential as a gateway to experimenting with other drugs.

They also highlighted Maine statistics for teen vaping as being higher than the national average, with one in three high school students saying they've vaped.

"It can really cause the brain to change in ways that we are not even clear on yet. Brains really do not finish forming until about age 25. So nicotine exposure in early adolescence and adulthood can be really harmful. Studies how people who are addicted to nicotine are more likely to be addicted to other substances and that there's long term cognitive difficulties," said Dr. Mary Dudzik, a local family physician.

Bar Harbor resident and local business owner Leelee Simmis said, "I'm not concerned about how this ban will affect my business but I am concerned that it does not adequately address the problem you are trying to solve. Education is the key. The ban may be penalizing responsible store owners that are selling these products that re legal to sell to anyone over 21."

"Other cities and states that have banned the sale of flavored tobacco products have seen a reduction in the number of teens vaping. Historically public health initiatives that have been successful included not just education but also public policy at the local level at the federal level at the state level. This is a very important part of the whole approach," said local teacher Helen Jolly.

Town councilors agreed that a multi-pronged approach to addressing the issue of teen vaping would be the most effective. After comments were finished and just before the vote, they talked about incorporating community organizations and other assets like the library to help educate, and said they would look into other potential actions as well.