BAR HARBOR -- Bar Harbor voters elected multiple new town councilors Tuesday night and also passed a bond measure for a new elementary school.
Three new town councilors will serve three-year terms. They are: Maya S. Caines, Valerie L. Peacock, and Kyle S. Shank.
Elected to a two-year term is councilor-elect Earl D. Brechlin.
A bond measure authorizing a new elementary school passed 1005 votes to 502.
According to election results emailed to us by town officials, 1555 voters cast ballots, constituting roughly 31% voter turnout.