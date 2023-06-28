BAR HARBOR -- Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island police say they are looking for a suspect from New Hampshire that was spotted in Bar Harbor before taking off.
In a joint release from both departments, police say they received a call from Wolfeboro, New Hampshire police around 1 pm Wednesday reporting that a male subject operating a stolen vehicle was traveling in the direction of Bar Harbor on state highway 3.
Wolfeboro Police called again shortly after, saying the man called them and said he was at a local hotel in the lobby.
The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Jereme Gee of Wolfeboro. Police say they were able to locate Gee and the stolen vehicle but as they arrived on scene he fled the area on foot into the woods.
Police say Gee is a white male approximately 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing jeans, a ball cap, sneakers and no shirt. Gee was last seen in the area of Crooked Road and Old Norway Drive.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police say if you see a subject matching this description do not approach him and call 911 immediately.