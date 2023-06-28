BANGOR -- Bangor's Dakin Pool sees up to one hundred kids a day in the summer months - but it hasn't seen much of a change in amenities.

The Friends of Dakin Pool is a community organization that works closely with Bangor Parks and Rec to preserve the pool.

The group recently received a $25,000 grant from the Stephen and Tabitha King foundation to support their fundraising campaign.

Kim Livingstone is the group's secretary, and she says the generous donation will bring some much needed updates.

"So, we hope to refurbish the pool house, it needs some paint, some re-doing on the inside to bring it back up to date, a new pool slide for the kids - that one in there I think is maybe original," she stated.

Dakin Pool has an extensive history as the first public pool in Bangor, and will celebrate its 67th anniversary on June 30th.

The organization hopes to raise $160,000 for capital improvements and to help support their lifeguard staff.

"I've been lifeguarding for about 10 years now. Lifeguarding is...it is definitely a hard, challenging job, you have to be very aware and pay attention. It means a lot to be part of the community and be able to help and be an impact on these kids," said pool supervisor Colin Reeve.

Lifeguard Kaitlyn Kelleter shares that lifeguarding is very important - "It's not only just sitting in a chair and watching the kids, you're talking to them, you're engaging with parents, you're helping them become a greater part of the community."

The community impact is what means the most to Dakin's lifeguards.

To learn more about how you can help support the pool, visit Friends of Dakin Pool on Facebook.