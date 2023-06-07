A tiny home park planned in the city of Bangor is finally taking shape. Cement slabs have been poured and walls are going up this week at this new housing development on Hammond Street.

"The housing shortage is real," said Louie Morrison, co-owner of Bangor's tiny home park. "We've had over 200 applications for 34 homes."

Louie Morrison, a realtor and private investor from Hermon, says he's seen the need for housing continue to grow over the last 14 years.

So when Morrison and his business partner Luke McCannell discovered this mobile home park was only 20 percent occupied, they thought it could be a great location to create a tiny home park.

Morrison says the goal is to build 34 individual 320 square foot homes on this two and a half acre lot on Hammond Street in Bangor. The cement slabs have already been poured for a handful of homes.

"They are single family dwellings. One bathroom, one bedroom, one open kitchen/living room area," described Morrison. "A parking driveway for one car, you could put two people in there but it'll be a little tight."

Both Morrison and McCannell worked with city officials to make this housing option a reality.

Anne Krieg is the director of community and economic development for Bangor.

"When you are sort of in a housing crisis where you don't have enough housing units, any type of housing should be offered to people," said Krieg.

Morrison is just as excited as potential buyers are for the construction on these tiny homes to be completed.

"By mid-summer we hope to put folks in some of these homes but you can see behind me we still have a lot of work to go," said Morrison.