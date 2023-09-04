The city of Bangor is rich in history. It's why the Bangor Historical Society is offering a few more of its walking tours this month to those who'd like to learn more.
Some of the non-profit's walking tours include Historic Homes on Broadway, The Great Fire of 1911, and a stroll through Bangor's Mount Hope Cemetery.
The historical society says this 300 acre cemetery is the second oldest garden cemetery in the country, a location to honor the deceased while also providing a garden-like landscape for the living to enjoy.
"You get a good sign of life in a cemetery," said walking tour participant Julian Campbell of England. "You see how people all finished off and maybe get a bit of story of what they've done during their life."
"Our Mount Hope Cemetery walking tours are definitely our most popular ones we do at the historical society. It's just great to be able to go through this very storied and very historic cemetery talking about the history of some of the individuals that are here and the symbolism," explained tour guide and Bangor Historical Society curator Matt Bishop.
"My husband has a lot of family that was from this area from the revolutionary war and so forth. So we've been doing a lot of historical exploring," said Robin Brown, a walking tour participant from Texas.
There are walking tours still available on Sept. 5, 7 and 10. Tickets are $12 each.
Those interested in participating can learn more at bangorhistoricalsociety. org.