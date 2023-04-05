BANGOR - The Bangor Public Library has a month-long list of events and activities in order to celebrate their 140th birthday.
The actual birthday is smack in the middle of the month, on April 15th, and there will be a party to boot. Arts and crafts, a display of notes left by visitors, a garden workshop, and cake will be the events of the day.
But this is just one day out of the month.
To see the full list of events and learn more, head to BangorPublicLibrary.org, and check out the full video interview.