Rainbow crosswalk

BANGOR -- The city of Bangor kicked off Pride Month in colorful fashion Thursday.

Bangor Pride, in partnership with the city, painted the State Street crosswalk in rainbow colors.

Rainbow flags were also hung up in several locations.

It's the first of many pride-themed events happening this month in Bangor, including the Bangor Pride Parade, which will make its return to Main Street this year for the first time since the start of Covid.

"It's really meaningful to be visible and in the middle of the city," said Bangor Pride's Jill Henderson. "We are just constantly expanding, we have more vendors than ever. We have more performers than ever. We have more activities than ever. We are happy to always offer more events and to grow and flourish and have open and affirming spaces for folks."

To learn more about all the scheduled Pride Month events, check out Bangor Pride on Facebook.

