BANGOR -- Bangor is just one of Maine's well known cities that is embracing its historical past.

The city is rich in architectural history with its downtown buildings that include grand staircases, fireplaces, and loads of charm. ABC7 recently got the opportunity to view a few of those buildings.

"We were able to take something that was sitting here being unused and breathe new life into it," explained Joshua Gass, managing director at Launchpad.

Bangor Arts Exchange (BAE), located on Exchange Street in Bangor is a true historical survivor.

"It's one of the only community gathering spaces preserved in the city. The architect built it for his wife who was a bit of a socialite in Bangor back in the 1890s," said Gass.

The BAE building survived the Great Fire of 1911, a devastating event that destroyed 267 homes and over 100 businesses according to Bangor Historical Society curator Matt Bishop.

"A lot of the windows had gotten burned out. A lot of the pictures you see, you can see from all across Bangor and you can recognize those windows from pictures of 1911," explained Bishop.

Now, the building with its breathtaking third floor ballroom is used for numerous events and gatherings.

"We've done live theater, comedy, improv comedy and all sorts of different events that we promote with emerging and touring artists," said Gass.

Not far away on Union Street stands the Isaac Farrar mansion.

"Working across the street from it for as long as I have, especially during sunrise and sunsets, she definitely turns heads," explained Bishop.

Bishop admits he never tires of the view of the mansion, a building that was designed by Richard Upjohn in 1833.

"The stain glass, the central staircase, even though some of those pieces aren't original to the 1830s and 1840s, they're just beautiful, beautiful architectural designs," he said.

The mansion is currently operated by the Bangor Region YMCA. Bishop says it's just one of many historical buildings that can be used for dual purposes.

"A lot of the building owners have wanted to keep that historical nature alive, so they'll use the bottom floors for retail or commercial space, and a lot of them will incorporate natural history," stated Bishop.

Bishop says Bangor is fortunate to have as many historical buildings as it has still standing tall.

"There's a lot of different eras mixed in here in Bangor," said Bishop. "And we do have still a really astonishing assortment of architecture."