BANGOR - The Bangor Historical Society will host a meet and greet session for people who are interested in volunteering.
The event will be on Tuesday, April 11th from 5 to 7 pm. Matt Bishop, a staff member of the Historical Society, said that, folks are encouraged to stop by, even if just for a few minutes in order to ask a couple questions.
Watch the full video interview to hear about all the opportunities for volunteers, and check out their website, BangorHistoricalSociety.org. Information specific to the event, can be found on their Facebook page.