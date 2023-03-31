Bangor High School's newspaper is putting out a special edition in honor of April Fools' Day.
The special edition will consist of news stories but is a parody-like model complete with illustrations for a funny twist. It's accessible on the Bangor High School website. To make it even better, an online news crowd-sourcing outlet published one of the stories, much to the thrill of the student author. Students had just completed a unit on parody and satire so the timing was perfect, with students coming up with a wide variety of satire articles.
"We had Bangor being poked for its potholes. One story said we were the most potholes in the country. People found a new civilization inside of a pothole. We had a really funny story about a weightlifter who ironically couldn't lift his bottle of water...They poked around and they really found things that were part of their lives and they really enjoyed voicing their perspective on life through that," Bangor High School English teacher Jeff Sanders.
You can find the link to this special edition here.