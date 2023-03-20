A deck company in Bangor thinks it's nailed down a creative way to keep its carpenters busy during the slower months.

If you travel along Outer Hammond Street in Bangor, you'll see a miniature village of hobbit-like houses.

"So I pulled over and began to investigate and check them all out and they're absolutely extraordinary," said Matt Gioia, local Lord of the Rings and Hobbit fan.

Hickory Dickory Decks in Bangor is in the business of making decks and sunrooms. However, without a lot of jobs to do in winter months, owner Alvin Smith didn't want to lose his hard working carpenters. So he challenged them to create these teepee-style bunk rooms to keep them busy.

Katrina St. Peter is the company's office manager.

"We have four base models that are fully painted inside with nothing inside of them. We have one fully stocked with a bed and an end table and curtains and that one is good to go," explained St. Peter. "And we also have one that's based off of the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings books/movie series.

These 9 x 8 bunk rooms can be used for just about anything like a sauna, a playhouse, or an addition to a camp. The possibilities are endless.

"We just made a post on Facebook last week which is blowing up through the roof which is cool to see," said St. Peter.

While the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings models are $5,800 each delivered, the base models are priced at $5,200 each delivered.

"How many places have you seen a circular door? So these are obviously huge fans of Lord of the Rings, but also even in the other A frames, it's incredible craftmanship from the shingles to the windows," explained Gioia.

These small structures were a great winter project to keep workers on their toes, but the company says it's looking forward to returning to its roots.

"Come spring we'll be back to doing what we do best which is making decks and sunrooms," said St. Peter.