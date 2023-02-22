BANGOR -- Members of the Bangor community had the chance to speak out on the revised Tenants' Rights Ordinance which was recently added to the city council's most current draft implementation plan.

The plan focuses on addressing housing insecurity in Bangor and ensuring fair renting practices for both tenants and landlords.

If approved, the ordinance will require a 60-day notice of any rent increase, limit the cost of screening fees to $75, and eliminate rental application fees entirely.

One Bangor renter argued that tenants don't have as many rights as landlords regardless of the proposed ordinance, and is in favor of the changes.

Many who spoke expressed concerns about possible unnecessary punishments being levied against property owners.

"I also disagree with not being able to have an application fee. In only being able to charge successful applicants. I think it's important to be able to do those screenings on all the applicants to see what their backgrounds are and run those credit checks."

"Is the new policy punishing the masses or the few? And is it a band-aid or actually a fix?"

"I hope you do not pass ordinances that are going to cause more places to have rent placards put on them because the landlord can not afford to keep up with mortgages and expenses."

The councilors did make preliminary changes to some of the language in the ordinance. However, they were unable to come to an agreement on whether to waive screening fees for applicants.

Further modifications are possible when they do a second reading of the ordinance on Monday night.