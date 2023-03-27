Bangor City Hall

A Bangor business that some felt was in danger of being shut down is, in fact, not in danger after a vote from the city council Monday night.

G-Force Entertainment has been a Bangor community staple for years but the business had recently come under scrutiny. Police Chief Mark Hathaway says back on February 26 they were called to the mall parking lot outside G-Force for a report of a shooting. The incident prompted police to confirm whether the business had all its necessary permits, including a liquor license and special amusement permit. Hathaway says it was discovered that the business had no amusement permit.

He told the council Monday night that they worked with the owners to develop better strategies for improved security measures and staff training on alcohol consumption that would be filed in conjunction with an application for the needed permit. But some in the community spoke up at the council meeting Monday night saying they were worried that the business was in danger of being shut down. The council ultimately voted in favor of approving the business's amusement permit.

The council pointed out that the approval is based on the condition that G-Force ownership meet with the Chief Hathaway, code enforcement and the city solicitor within 30 to 60 days of the permit being issued to discuss whether the implementation of the business plan and improved security strategies are adequately addressing the concerns surrounding overconsumption of alcohol and disorderly behavior.

Anchor

Beth Jones joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in January of 2021 and was thrilled to return to her adopted home state of Maine to continue her news career. Before coming to Bangor, Beth spent almost two years feature reporting and managing a newsroom in Burlington, Vermont. Before that, she worked in print and digital journalism, specializing in healthcare journalism with Himss Media. There, she served as managing editor of Healthcare Finance News for three years before departing for Vermont.  Beth first came to Maine in December of 2011 and worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WGME in Portland for three years. Her first job in journalism was as a reporter in central New York State for YNN. Beth holds a master's degree from Syracuse University in Broadcast and Digital Journalism. Go Orange! She did her undergraduate work at Hofstra University, graduating in 2001 with bachelor's degrees in both Dance and Broadcast Journalism. Beth is passionate about news, informing her community, and telling stories that matter to viewers. She has also been involved with animal rescue since 2007 when she served as a dog walker for the ASPCA in Manhattan. She hasn’t stopped advocating for animals since and has volunteered for a foster-based Maine rescue for several years now. Beth loves spending time with her family and is married with three beautiful stepdaughters as well as two fur kids, dogs Sophie and Josie. She loves outdoor adventures, dance (especially ballroom), rowing, boxing and food!  Feel free to send her a twitter message @bethjonesnews or reach out to her at bjones@wvii.com

Recommended for you