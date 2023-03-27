A Bangor business that some felt was in danger of being shut down is, in fact, not in danger after a vote from the city council Monday night.
G-Force Entertainment has been a Bangor community staple for years but the business had recently come under scrutiny. Police Chief Mark Hathaway says back on February 26 they were called to the mall parking lot outside G-Force for a report of a shooting. The incident prompted police to confirm whether the business had all its necessary permits, including a liquor license and special amusement permit. Hathaway says it was discovered that the business had no amusement permit.
He told the council Monday night that they worked with the owners to develop better strategies for improved security measures and staff training on alcohol consumption that would be filed in conjunction with an application for the needed permit. But some in the community spoke up at the council meeting Monday night saying they were worried that the business was in danger of being shut down. The council ultimately voted in favor of approving the business's amusement permit.
The council pointed out that the approval is based on the condition that G-Force ownership meet with the Chief Hathaway, code enforcement and the city solicitor within 30 to 60 days of the permit being issued to discuss whether the implementation of the business plan and improved security strategies are adequately addressing the concerns surrounding overconsumption of alcohol and disorderly behavior.