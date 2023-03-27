Anchor

Beth Jones joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in January of 2021 and was thrilled to return to her adopted home state of Maine to continue her news career. Before coming to Bangor, Beth spent almost two years feature reporting and managing a newsroom in Burlington, Vermont. Before that, she worked in print and digital journalism, specializing in healthcare journalism with Himss Media. There, she served as managing editor of Healthcare Finance News for three years before departing for Vermont. Beth first came to Maine in December of 2011 and worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WGME in Portland for three years. Her first job in journalism was as a reporter in central New York State for YNN. Beth holds a master's degree from Syracuse University in Broadcast and Digital Journalism. Go Orange! She did her undergraduate work at Hofstra University, graduating in 2001 with bachelor's degrees in both Dance and Broadcast Journalism. Beth is passionate about news, informing her community, and telling stories that matter to viewers. She has also been involved with animal rescue since 2007 when she served as a dog walker for the ASPCA in Manhattan. She hasn’t stopped advocating for animals since and has volunteered for a foster-based Maine rescue for several years now. Beth loves spending time with her family and is married with three beautiful stepdaughters as well as two fur kids, dogs Sophie and Josie. She loves outdoor adventures, dance (especially ballroom), rowing, boxing and food! Feel free to send her a twitter message @bethjonesnews or reach out to her at bjones@wvii.com