AUGUSTA -- A man has been charged in connection with the defacing of a law enforcement memorial in Augusta.
The Maine Department of Public Safety says 39-year-old Justin Larrabee of Augusta was charged with aggravated criminal mischief for allegedly defacing the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial during the early morning hours of Sunday, May 28th.
The Department says following a joint investigation between the Capitol Police and the Augusta Police Department, a search warrant was executed at a Riverside Road address in Augusta at approximately 3:00 pm Friday.
A criminal summons was issued for defacing the memorial and another vandalism incident in the city, which took place a few days following the incident at the Capitol complex.