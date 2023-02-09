gavel

PORTLAND -- An Auburn man was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Portland for receipt and possession of child sexual abuse material.

A U.S. District Judge sentenced 31-year-old Dylan Carmichael-Margel to 78 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $34,000 in restitution. Carmichael-Margel pleaded guilty on June 23, 2022.

According to court records, between May 2020 and January 2021, Carmichael-Margel knowingly received and possessed images and videos of child sexual abuse material. Some of the images depicted children under 12. In January 2021, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed a search warrant at Carmichael-Margel’s Hollis residence and seized a cell phone and laptop. Child sexual abuse material was recovered from both devices. Child sexual abuse images recovered from the cell phone included victims as young as two years old.

