NEW HAMPSHIRE -- Maine State Police arrested an Auburn man in connection to a double homicide in Poland.
Last Tuesday, Androscoggin County Sheriff's deputies discovered the bodies of two men at a Poland home.
They were identified as 21-year-old Shoeb Mohamed Adan of Springfield Massachusetts, and 16-year-old Mohamed Aden of Lewiston, Maine.
State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss says the two victims are not related.
Their deaths were ruled as homicides.
Moss says detectives conducted interviews in Maine and New Hampshire over the weekend, which resulted in the arrest of 46-year-old Aaron Aldrich, who is charged with two counts of murder.
Aldrich is currently being held at the Rockingham County Jail in Brentwood, New Hampshire on property crime charges not related to the double homicide.
He will face extradition proceedings in New Hampshire before he can be brought to Maine.