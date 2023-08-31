STATEWIDE -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine has reached a settlement agreement with the state over failures of Maine's public defender system.
The new deal could restructure Maine’s legal representation for those who can’t afford an attorney.
In the proposed settlement, the state agreed to a list of reforms, including setting new performance standards and providing regular evaluations of its private attorneys representing low-income clients.
Attorney Christopher Somma owns his own law firm and says in his 17 years of practicing law, he has never seen the system stretched as thin as it is right now.
He says there just isn't enough available help for those who can't afford to hire their own lawyers, due in part to rising crime rates, and less rostered attorneys willing to take these cases.
"At one point in time, there were 400-plus lawyers on the rosters in Maine taking cases. Why don't we have those lawyers now?" Somma said. "And I don't want to hear that lawyers have aged out or they've been removed from the system because there's plenty of lawyers. I think this problem has been ongoing for years, and now it's just coming to a head."
Somma says he thinks the settlement marks another step in the right direction, but that more ultimately must be done to process indigent cases more efficiently.
The settlement builds on previous successes, including the opening of Maine's first public defender office, improved hourly wages for private attorneys serving indigent clients, and the hiring of a staffer to oversee attorney training and supervision.