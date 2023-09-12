Maine Cabin Masters' Ashley Morrill is branching out with a new product line called Rustic County. We recently sat down with Morrill to hear what this reality show fixer-upper has been creating behind the scenes.

"With Maine Cabin Masters there's only a select few that get to have the special projects that I do, so by doing this company I can get a little piece of my art out there to everybody," explained Ashley Morrill.

Morrill is an artist and designer. She also happens to be the only female on the all male crew of Maine Cabin Masters, a reality show that highlights Morrill, her brother, her husband and their friends restoring old camps throughout Maine.

"When the cabins are being built, there's not a whole lot of pretty. So when I come in, I get to bring in and make it pretty," she shared.

Morrill is hoping to spread that beauty to others with her Rustic County home decor product line. It's an endeavor that's been a year in the making.

"It started off with throw pillows," Morrill said before continuing. "We're looking at tea towels, trays, anything you can think of that goes in the home."

And the name Rustic County, Morrill says, just seemed like a natural fit.

"Because of the counties of Maine but I also wanted it to be a name people could relate to all over the country," she said.

Rustic County is available online and at Kennebec Cabin Company, the headquarters of Maine Cabin Masters, located in Manchester.

That's where we found tourist Shirley Stone of Georgia.

"I love the show, the way they create things and make the camps and redo the camps, they're beautiful," said Stone.

"It's so awesome this little show has grown to what it is," admitted Morrill. " And it's given us these opportunities to be creative on the side for ourselves."

For more on Rustic County, log onto rusticcounty.com