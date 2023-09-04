NATIONWIDE -- The summer heat is making a comeback this week with daytime high temperatures near 90 over the next few days.
So it's a good time to remind folks of some warning signs of heat illness that you'll want to keep in mind, especially since some of us may have gotten lulled into a "Fall state of mind" with the cooler temps we've been having.
According to the National Weather Service, if you've overdone it and are coming down with heat exhaustion you'd likely experience dizziness, weakness or fatigue, cool pale or clammy skin, sweating, and an accelerated pulse. There's also the potential for cramps, vomiting, or headache.
More seriously, signs of heat stroke would include dizziness or confusion, hot red dry or damp skin, fainting, rapid pulse, and notably elevated body temperature. Nausea and severe headaches are possible as well.
The National Weather Service says to deal with heat exhaustion, you'll want to move yourself or the person in question to a cooler environment, preferably a well-air-conditioned room. Loosen clothing. Apply cool, wet cloths or have the person sit in a cool bath. Offer sips of water. If the person vomits more than once, you'll want to seek medical attention.
Heat stroke is more serious so you'll want to call 911 immediately or get the person to a hospital. Delaying care can be fatal. In the meantime, if you're waiting for an ambulance move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned environment. Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or a bath. But do *not* administer fluids.