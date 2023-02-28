A woman from Bass Harbor is literally turning trash into one-of-a-kind treasures. Mariah Reading uses discarded items to create beautiful landscape paintings.

"I like to see this as its second life or something to re-purpose; forgotten objects that are ugly, definitely an eye sore and contributing to pollution," she explained. 

Mariah Reading is an eco-artist. She credits her artistic family with her love of painting. Her dad is an architect, her brother a muralist, and she, herself, is a landscape painter.

"My brother and I grew up going to Windover Art Camp in Newburgh, Maine," Reading said. "Looking back now it is what really connected me to the outdoors."

What most people see as trash Reading sees as an opportunity.

"I paint one side of the object and leave the reverse unpainted because I want the object to remain present," Reading said before continuing, "I want people to hopefully recognize themselves within these trashed items."

Reading says there truly isn't anything she can't use as a canvas.

"From half cracked off buoys, to the inside of a car door that I'm painting right now, to a bike seat or a saw blade," she described. "I never really know what I'm going to come across."

When she's not painting, Reading works as a seasonal environmental interpreter or park ranger where she finds an unlimited amount of inspiration.

"I move from national park to national park each summer," she said. "I am nowhere near being zero waste so I like to think of my paintings as little reminders and nudges to make small changes in your life to be sustainable."

 

Reporter

Jodi Hersey, a local journalist with more than 15 years of experience in television, radio, and print, joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021. Jodi originally got her start in media at WABI-TV5 back in 1999 as a producer before becoming a reporter and fill-in anchor. She went on to become the news director at Cumulus radio in Brewer while serving as an adjunct faculty instructor at Husson University’s New England School of Communications in Bangor in 2008. Jodi stepped away from news to go back to school to earn her Master's Degree in Business in 2011. For the past few years, she’s been writing feature articles for several Maine magazines including Bangor Metro, Maine Women Magazine, and Maine Seniors Magazine. Jodi is a proud military wife and mom, as well as a huge fan of classic cars.

