A woman from Bass Harbor is literally turning trash into one-of-a-kind treasures. Mariah Reading uses discarded items to create beautiful landscape paintings.

"I like to see this as its second life or something to re-purpose; forgotten objects that are ugly, definitely an eye sore and contributing to pollution," she explained.

Mariah Reading is an eco-artist. She credits her artistic family with her love of painting. Her dad is an architect, her brother a muralist, and she, herself, is a landscape painter.

"My brother and I grew up going to Windover Art Camp in Newburgh, Maine," Reading said. "Looking back now it is what really connected me to the outdoors."

What most people see as trash Reading sees as an opportunity.

"I paint one side of the object and leave the reverse unpainted because I want the object to remain present," Reading said before continuing, "I want people to hopefully recognize themselves within these trashed items."

Reading says there truly isn't anything she can't use as a canvas.

"From half cracked off buoys, to the inside of a car door that I'm painting right now, to a bike seat or a saw blade," she described. "I never really know what I'm going to come across."

When she's not painting, Reading works as a seasonal environmental interpreter or park ranger where she finds an unlimited amount of inspiration.

"I move from national park to national park each summer," she said. "I am nowhere near being zero waste so I like to think of my paintings as little reminders and nudges to make small changes in your life to be sustainable."