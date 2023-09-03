AROOSTOOK COUNTY -- Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen is retiring and on Friday, patrol deputies met at Sheriff Gillen’s residence to see him off during his final sign-off with dispatch.
Numerous members of the department showed up to pay respects and stand in solidarity with Sheriff Gillen as he signed off for the last time. Patrol vehicles lined his driveway as well.
Sheriff Gillen started his journey in law enforcement in 1994 as a corrections officer in Aroostook County and then progressed through the ranks of the sheriff's office as a transport deputy, patrol deputy, MDEA special agent, MDEA supervisory special agent, and then chief deputy before finally taking the helm as sheriff.
In dispatcher Ken Spittle's tribute, which was part of Sheriff Gillen's final sign-off, he said, "Shawn, you have reached the end; the finish line. You have completed a milestone to be cherished and remembered. Therefore, 200, for the final time, we show you out at home, off duty, and forever in our hearts. We wish you no less than the absolute best on your next big endeavor. It’s been an honor working with and for you throughout the years. Congratulations on your retirement and thank you for your dedicated service."