BANGOR - The Downeast Salmon Federation is hosting their Annual Smelt Fry on Saturday for the first time since before the pandemic.
From Noon to 4 p.m. in the Wreaths Across America Gym in Columbia Falls, smelts will be cooking, beer will be flowing courtesy of Airline Brewing Company, and there will also be fly tying and casting demonstrations! Plus there will be hatchery tours and a 50/50 fundraising raffle.
Admission is $10 per person, and $8 if you're a vet.
Make sure to check out the full video interview for all the details and checkout the Downeast Salmon Federation's website.