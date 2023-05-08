SEARSMONT -- Ames Elementary School in Searsmont introduced a brand new faculty award Monday.
The school's nurse Shannon Robbins was presented with the HEART award during a school assembly.
HEART stands for Helping Every Ames student Respectfully and Thoughtfully -- and the new award honors those in the school community who do just that.
Nurse Robbins says being surprised with the award was a special moment.
"It's not been easy to be a school nurse the past few years with everything that's been going on. So to come back this year, feel like covid might be in the back seat and to be met with this kind of love and appreciation feels wonderful," Robbins said.
Nurse Robbins was gifted a heart statue and a personalized nursing sweatshirt during the assembly.