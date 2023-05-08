HEART AWARD

SEARSMONT -- Ames Elementary School in Searsmont introduced a brand new faculty award Monday.

The school's nurse Shannon Robbins was presented with the HEART award during a school assembly.

HEART stands for Helping Every Ames student Respectfully and Thoughtfully -- and the new award honors those in the school community who do just that.

Nurse Robbins says being surprised with the award was a special moment.

"It's not been easy to be a school nurse the past few years with everything that's been going on. So to come back this year, feel like covid might be in the back seat and to be met with this kind of love and appreciation feels wonderful," Robbins said.

Nurse Robbins was gifted a heart statue and a personalized nursing sweatshirt during the assembly.

Anchor

Peter Dubois joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021. He comes to Bangor after working as a morning anchor and reporter at WJFW-TV in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Originally from the Seacoast New Hampshire area, Peter is thrilled to be back home in New England! Peter studied journalism at Keene State College, where he enjoyed serving as general manager of the school’s radio station, WKNH. During his free time, he enjoys skiing, creating music, cooking and spending time with his dog, Simba. He’s also a huge fan of Boston sports. You can reach Peter by email at pdubois@wvii.com if you have a story you’d like to share.

