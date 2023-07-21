BANGOR -- The man accused of hitting 87-year-old Ira Williams in Brewer and then leaving the scene went before a judge today in Penobscot County Superior Court.
51-year-old David Mackenzie, from Holden, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury and aggravated assault in the alleged hit and run.
The crash happened on July 15th. Brewer Police say they were able to investigate and identify Mackenzie on July 19th, serving a search warrant at the alleged driver's home in Holden, where they found the damaged Toyota Avalon.
In court, the prosecution said that Mackenzie had been drinking at Hightide restaurant in Brewer just before the crash occurred.
They say that witnesses reported hearing someone yelling, "Get off my car," before finding Williams shortly after laying on the ground.
The judge said there is probable cause for the charges and held Mackenzie on $15,000 cash bail.
His next court date is in October.