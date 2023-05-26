ALTON -- Community members are still searching for answers after an attack leads officers to two different crime scenes ending in a police involved shooting.
According to Maine State Police around 10:13 a.m. an officer involved shooting occurred in the area of 180 Argyle road in Alton.
Witnesses say that they heard several gunshots and soon noticed a heavy police presence on Argyle.
Those same witnesses say they saw officers traveling on foot and soon heard additional gun shots.
It is believed that the suspect was injured while attempting to flee the residence where the alleged attack took place.
Law enforcement took photos and scanned the initial scene on Pine Street where a man was allegedly attacked with a hammer hours following the police involved shooting.
Maine State Police continue to investigate the incident and plan to release more details at a later time.