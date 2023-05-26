police shooting

ALTON -- Community members are still searching for answers after an attack leads officers to two different crime scenes ending in a police involved shooting.

According to Maine State Police around 10:13 a.m. an officer involved shooting occurred in the area of 180 Argyle road in Alton.

Witnesses say that they heard several gunshots and soon noticed a heavy police presence on Argyle.

Those same witnesses say they saw officers traveling on foot and soon heard additional gun shots.

It is believed that the suspect was injured while attempting to flee the residence where the alleged attack took place.

Law enforcement took photos and scanned the initial scene on Pine Street where a man was allegedly attacked with a hammer hours following the police involved shooting.

Maine State Police continue to investigate the incident and plan to release more details at a later time.

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

