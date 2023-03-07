Mainers helping Mainers is what '100 Neighbors Who Care is all about.' This group of community members has created a giving circle where four times a year they get together to donate their time and their dollars to one deserving non-profit in Penobscot County.

"It's one of the best things I've ever done," shared Larry Geaghan, co-founder of 100 Neighbors Who Care Penobscot Valley. "I come away from each of these meetings feeling really good about what we've done here."

100 Neighbors Who Care Penobscot Valley is a group of approximately 150 members dedicated to giving back in a big way.

"We were looking for something that would allow us to put back some good into the community and into the neighborhood," explained Dan Moore, co-founder of 100 Neighbors Who Care Penobscot Valley.

This group meets at Jeff's Catering in Brewer once a quarter for one hour, where each member agrees to donate $100 dollars of their own money to one of three local nonprofits that are nominated by the members themselves.

At each of the group's meetings, representatives from the three nonprofits selected give a ten minute presentation, sharing what that nonprofit does in the community and how the funds from '100 Neighbors Who Care' would be used. Then the group takes a vote.

"The charity receiving the largest amount of votes is our recipient charity for that quarter. The members then each write a check directly to that charity," said Moore. "No monies come to 100 Neighbors Who Care."

At Monday night's meeting that charity was Hope for Homeless, receiving $16,000 for their cause.

"This is just going to help feed so many more people," stated Ann Sweeney, co-founder of Hope for Homeless. "We know our numbers are already going to be increasing for the outside homeless."

Over the years, '100 Neighbors Who Care Penobscot Valley' has donated to the Maine Veterans Project, UCP, and many others. Courageous Steps was the last nonprofit in 2022 to receive a donation from the group.

"This is just a great example of the power of community," said Connor Archer, Founder & CEO of Courageous Steps.

'100 Neighbors Who Care' will meet again in June to select another nonprofit worthy of support.