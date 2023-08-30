JONESBORO -- Attorney General Aaron Frey has filed a civil rights complaint against a Jonesboro man accused of threatening an interracial couple and their children with a gun.
52-year-old Dale O'Brien allegedly pointed a handgun directly at a black man, his white wife, and their two young children while they were walking their dogs along a private road.
According to the complaint, the incident started when O'Brien's wife confronted the family, allegedly threatening that they could be shot for walking on private property. The victims informed the woman that the owner of the private road had granted them explicit permission to walk there and that they were not trespassing.
As the family was leaving the private roadway, they heard three gunshots. O’Brien then allegedly came out from behind his home and began yelling at the victims and their young children to “get out,” before pointing the handgun directly at them.
The AG says O'Brien lowered the handgun when one of the victims started recording him with their cell phone. The family reported the incident to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The complaint also states that about a month earlier, O'Brien bragged to a local hardware store clerk saying he believed he could get away with killing a black person -- although he instead allegedly used racial slurs to refer to the matter. The store clerk was concerned by this and reported that incident to the sheriff's office as well.
Attorney General Frey issued comments along with the complaint, saying, “There is absolutely no place in Maine for this type of behavior. A young couple walking with their children down a road they had an express right to be on should be free from the ignorant, dangerous behavior we allege the defendant subjected them to. No one should be targeted by threats of violence based on their race and my office will actively confront racist threats in our communities.”