Air travel is on the minds of many looking to plan a getaway this summer, and what better way to check out the fascinating world of aviation than stopping by the Maine Air Museum in Bangor during your vacation.

Most people look to the skies when they think of flying. However, here on the ground you can learn just as much about aviation at the Maine Air Museum in Bangor.

"I think a lot of people under a certain age might not even know who Lindbergh was. Lucky Lindy landed here but his story is bigger because he's was a pioneer," explained Maine Air Museum volunteer Don Albert-Ames.

American aviator Charles Lindbergh, known for being the first pilot to fly solo nonstop across the Atlantic Ocean back in May of 1927, stopped in Old Orchard Beach, Maine in July of that same year. A photograph of that exciting visit is on display here. So is the fascinating story of astronaut Bob Rushworth of Madison.

"A lot of people don't realize Maine had an astronaut in 1963. It was less than 60 years from the Wright brothers to Bob Rushworth from Maine flying out of the atmosphere," explained Albert-Ames. "He's actually buried in Madison but he could've had a nice, fancy plot in Arlington in the astronaut section. He actually appears in a lot of books whenever you talk about the space program."

Whether you're a fan of space, aircraft or just a history buff, there's something here at the Maine Air Museuem that all can enjoy.

"Actually he loves aircraft and planes, stuff like that. So I said here, let's go in," said recent museum visitor Karishma Patel.

Visitors will also get the opportunity to watch aircraft take off and land at Bangor International Airport from the museum's observation deck.

"It makes me dizzy looking at all the controls," said Shruti Patel, a visitor at the museum. "You know people actually flew those helicopters and everything. It's interesting. It's not an easy job."

Volunteers hope to see even more visitors stop by the Maine Air Museum during their travels this summer. The museum is open weekends through September. To learn more, visit maineairmuseum.com