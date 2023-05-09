A four-year-old Brewer boy has been handed a set of circumstances no one could imagine. Oliver Gray is nonverbal, autistic and bald from Alopecia.

His mother's biggest wish this Mother's Day is that he would be accepted for who he is and if people have questions she is more than happy to answer them.

"Him being non-verbal has never stopped him from being happy," said Sydney Gray.

Four-year-old Oliver is on the move. He loves the playground especially the swings and the slide. But unlike others his age, Oliver has non-verbal autism. He also can't grow hair, eyelashes and eye brows due to Alopecia Universalis.

"He doesn't know he looks different than other people," said Sydney, Oliver's mom. "He's normalized himself amongst other people just like people should normalize him."

Oliver's grandmother posted a heartfelt message on the Brewer Talk social media page sharing his condition is not contagious, and for those who see him out and about not to be afraid to ask questions.

"Not make the assumption it's cancer. That's what most people think and even if you do, it's okay. It's an educational moment," said Sydney. "Instead of staring, just ask if you are curious and if not, keep walking by."

Oliver's mother Sydney says Oliver has learned some basic sign language, but more often than not he communicates with sounds.

"He makes a lot of humming noises, screeches when he's unhappy or when he's excited. They are different screeches. He makes a lot of noises," she explained.

For Mother's Day Sydney would like nothing more than for her boy to be loved and accepted for the person he truly is.

"People kind of give him strange looks," she said. "So I'd like to kind of just raise awareness and normalize how he looks to everyone else."