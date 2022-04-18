The Houston Gamblers and Michigan Panthers are set to compete in the second game of the United States Football League on Sunday.
The Houston Gamblers and Michigan Panthers are set to compete in the second game of the United States Football League on Sunday.
SEARSMONT — A home in Searsmont is completely destroyed after a fire that happened this afternoon.
BANGOR — Pet Smart is making an impact by partnering with Furry Friends Food Bank.
BANGOR — Easter is special to many, but it was extra special to this priest when he saw …
CHINA — One man is dead and another in critical condition after a single vehicle crash early Saturday …
BANGOR — The Bangor Fire Department responded to a trailer fire last night.
BUCKSPORT — Andy Wentworth passed away in 2015, but Bucksport baseball is still keeping his memory alive.
STATEWIDE — Friday the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee unanimously approved the governor’s Supplemental Budget adding an estimated …
STATEWIDE — Due to cutbacks at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic employers across the nations had to …
ELLSWORTH– Woodlawn Museum in Ellsworth is preparing to start construction on its new barn this summer.
The Washington Post editorial board wrote Sunday that they hope Elon Musk does not succeed in getting Twitter.
Border Patrol apprehended at least 23 people coming across the southern border whose names are on the terror …
The Kia Telluride has been selling at an average of 21% over MSRP, according to a new study …
A Philadelphia man flipped the script on two suspects who police say pretended to be police officers and …
Hannah Hutson told Fox News Digital about how she’s been ordering the two-ingredient burrito for over six years.
A convicted murderer says he’s going to get Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s name tattooed on …
Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman is at his dream job, so he and his new agent, Jimmy Sexton, …
Detectives in Chicago are investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were pulled from Lake Michigan and …
Comedy writer Patrick Carlin died Saturday at the age of 90. Carlin worked as a writer for his …
That’s a wrap on the first weekend of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival … and the celebs …
The investigation into DaBaby’s bowling alley fight has hit a snag … and we’re told, oddly enough, the …
There’s a famous piece of horror movie history going up for sale … the axe from the Stanley …
If Jake and Logan Paul make the switch from boxing to MMA, they could go up against some …
Actor Wyatt Russell has just sealed the deal and unloaded his Studio City home. …
Colin Kaepernick just wants to play football in the NFL … even if it means signing on as …
Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he …
Their kids might’ve been in search of plastic colored eggs this AM, but Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez …
It’s Easter again, and New Yorkers were itching to get out and be festive after a couple years …
Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman is at his dream job, so he and his new agent, Jimmy Sexton, …
It’s been a couple of years now since Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper came to the understanding that …
New Orleans Breakers linebacker Davin Bellamy had a breakout game in the team’s win against the Philadelphia Stars …
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving appeared to give middle fingers to the Boston Celtics crowd twice during the …
The United States Football League kicked off its inaugural season on Saturday night with a thrilling matchup between …
The United States Football League was hit with its first roadblock on Sunday night – the weather.
Former two-time WNBA All-Star and subject of the Off the Rez documentary Shoni Schimmel, 29, was arrested in …
Rob Gronkowski is raising eyebrows after detailing his post-NFL plans.
Mike Trout left the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday after being hit …