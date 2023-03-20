AUGUSTA -- A bipartisan bill has been presented to legislative committees that could give Maine emergency services a large one-time payment to combat the ongoing EMS crisis.
Maine speaker of the house Rachel Talbot ross presented LD 526 to the committee on criminal justice and public safety Monday morning.
The bill proposes that the state of Maine gives out a total of 25 million dollars in one-time payments to ems groups at immediate risk of failing and leaving their service area without access to emergency services.
Representative Suzanne Salisbury is one of the sponsors of the bill and says after the blue ribbon commission finished its study of Maine EMS it was concluded service organizations would need 70 million dollars to fix all the problems they currently faced.
Knowing such a large amount was out of the question, the commission restrategized for a smaller amount that would serve as an emergency relief.
"That's what this bill does, it offers funding for those services as one-time funding to sort of help them bridge that gap as they start to work towards collaborating with other towns and communities around them."
One of the biggest concerns voiced in Monday's committee meeting is the fact the emergency payment only offers a temporary solution to a more permanent problem.
Salisbury says that for a permanent solution, organizations should follow the lead of communities like Milbridge who plan to partner with neighboring towns in order to minimize cost and maximize revenue from their ems.
"Communities are going to have to do that. They're going to have to have conversations that, alone, they aren't going to be able to provide the needed services so they're going to have to look at the communities nearby and say 'you know, we need to work together'", says Salisbury.
The bill is still in the very early stages of development.
It will go back to committee at least one more time before it reaches the house floor.