A Brewer furniture maker is quite proud of the hundreds and even possibly thousands of pieces she's handcrafted and sold. Meghan Smith makes dollhouse furniture; items that can fit in the palm of your hand.
"I can remember being five or six-years-old and one of the first miniatures I made was a bathtub for Barbie out of a tissue box," said Smith.
Meghan Smith has come a long, long way since then. Smith, who considers herself a miniaturist, has created hundreds of dollhouse sized bookshelves, tables, and other pieces of furniture with her own two hands.
"Some people are very organized and draw something out and figure out what they're doing," explained Smith. "I sit down with a bunch of different bits and pieces and play."
Smith says there's a misconception around miniatures.
"There's a perception that miniatures are just for kids or for young people and most of the clients I work with are adult collectors," stated Smith. "I'll do what they call kit bashing where I'll use select pieces from a kit and then I'll add other things to it."
Besides using wood and kit pieces to create her minis, Smith also adds working hardware to many of her items.
"I try to make sure everything works. This has hinges on it. I want it to fold and work like it's supposed to," admitted Smith. "I think that's the fun of minis, is having something that's functional and working the way it is intended to."
Smith says creating these handheld miniatures is not only a creative outlet but a therapeutic hobby as well.
"It's amazing how having a hobby and positive outlet is so good for us," said Smith. "It's a really great thing and I wish more people got into it."
Smith's work can be seen at the Maine 3 Railers Train and Dollhouse show at the Augusta Armory on February 18 from 10am to 3 p.m, or at dollhousesmithery.com.