Meteorite
Maine Mineral and Gem Museum

WAITE -- Adventurers from near and far are making a trek into Maine's north woods for a treasure hunt that is truly out of this world.

The Maine Mineral and Gem Museum is offering $25,000 for the first piece of meteorite found that weighs 1 kilogram, or 2.2 pounds.

The offer comes after a meteor lit up the sky in broad daylight last weekend near Maine's Canadian border in Waite.

Darryl Pitt, the head of the meteorite division at the museum, says the prize money is a small price to pay for the value the space rock provides.

"It's important to collect meteorites. They help us understand the origins of the solar system and perhaps even the origins of life itself -- depending on the kind of meteorite that it is. It's part of the heritage, certainly, of the state. They're extraordinarily, extraordinarily rare," said Pitt.

Pitt says excited hunters may find that magnets will help their search, because of the metallic content of most meteorites.

The museum will also offer lesser rewards for smaller pieces discovered.

Reporter

David Ledford joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in October 2022. He transferred from the Rochester Institute of Technology to the University of Maine in 2020, as a student of Communication and Journalism, in order to complete his education in his home state. As a first-time reporter, David is passionate about local news and providing stories that are important to Mainers. In his free time, he enjoys writing music and spending time camping in the beautiful Maine woods. Feel free to contact David at dledford@wvii.com.

Recommended for you