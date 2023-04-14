WAITE -- Adventurers from near and far are making a trek into Maine's north woods for a treasure hunt that is truly out of this world.
The Maine Mineral and Gem Museum is offering $25,000 for the first piece of meteorite found that weighs 1 kilogram, or 2.2 pounds.
The offer comes after a meteor lit up the sky in broad daylight last weekend near Maine's Canadian border in Waite.
Darryl Pitt, the head of the meteorite division at the museum, says the prize money is a small price to pay for the value the space rock provides.
"It's important to collect meteorites. They help us understand the origins of the solar system and perhaps even the origins of life itself -- depending on the kind of meteorite that it is. It's part of the heritage, certainly, of the state. They're extraordinarily, extraordinarily rare," said Pitt.
Pitt says excited hunters may find that magnets will help their search, because of the metallic content of most meteorites.
The museum will also offer lesser rewards for smaller pieces discovered.