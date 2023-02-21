NORRIDGEWOCK -- A new lab in Norridgewock focuses on testing Maine's water for dangerous PFAS chemicals, also known as "forever chemicals."
Maine Laboratories LLC is the first commercial lab in the state approved to test for PFAS in drinking water.
The lab is run by husband-and-wife team Dr. Chris Richards and Katie Richards.
The lab's estimated turnaround time for testing samples is two weeks or less -- compared to the 3-5 week wait time typically experienced by consumers and state agencies.
CEO Katie Richards says that one of their goals is to help the state in addressing the backlog of testing needs that have piled up.
For more information on PFAS testing resources, visit mainelaboratories.com.