Caring for Teeth, Gums May Safeguard Aging Brains

STATEWIDE -- The Maine Veteran's Dental Network will be able to continue its services for veterans thanks to a grant.

Northeast Delta Dental is providing the program with $200,000.

A statement from the Mills Administration says with this new funding, the Maine Bureau of Veterans Services will reach out to the 232 veterans who sought dental services in 2022 before the money was exhausted and then work with new applicants in 2023.

To find out how to qualify or fill out an application, click here.

Anchor

Peter Dubois joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021. He comes to Bangor after working as a morning anchor and reporter at WJFW-TV in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Originally from the Seacoast New Hampshire area, Peter is thrilled to be back home in New England! Peter studied journalism at Keene State College, where he enjoyed serving as general manager of the school’s radio station, WKNH. During his free time, he enjoys skiing, creating music, cooking and spending time with his dog, Simba. He’s also a huge fan of Boston sports. You can reach Peter by email at pdubois@wvii.com if you have a story you’d like to share.

Recommended for you