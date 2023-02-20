Maine Seacoast Mission Hosts Community Event about the Mission Downeast Capital Campaign and Building Project
CHERRYFIELD, ME —The Maine Seacoast Mission invites members of the Downeast community to learn more about the Mission Downeast capital campaign and construction project during an informational event on its Cherryfield campus on Thursday, March 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. During this event, the public can learn more about how the project will transform the Cherryfield property into a more welcoming and useful space for the community.
The heart of the project is the renovation of the existing administrative and food pantry building and the addition of a new wing which will house a new food pantry. Tours will be conducted of the existing space and Mission staff will be on-hand to talk about the addition, building updates, and other planned improvements to the campus. Renderings of the project will be on display and food will be served during the event. Families are also encouraged to attend, and the Mission’s EdGE education staff will host games and activities for children.
The Mission’s Cherryfield campus has been a source of comfort, support, and community for generations of Maine residents in Washington and eastern Hancock Counties. The Mission Downeast capital campaign will create a welcoming Downeast Engagement Center at the head of campus and thoughtfully integrate program spaces for youth development, community building, workshops, play, and overnight retreats.
“We invite everyone to join us on March 16 to learn about this investment and the positive impact it will have on the region and for Downeast community members,” says Mission President John Zavodny, “Through our programs and people, we create belonging every day. We believe our Downeast campus, buildings, and program areas should be just as welcoming, work just as hard, and serve just as thoughtfully.”