Elderly

STATEWIDE -- The Maine AFL-CIO is speaking out after they say Maine Senator Angus King has been involved in bipartisan talks with other congressional members on the possibility of raising the social security retirement age.

At a time when life expectancy has been declining for many Americans, it's "absurd" to even consider raising the retirement age to receive full social security benefits, according to AFL-CIO spokesperson Andy O'Brien. He says social security is a critical lifeline for working-class people.

They also say age discrimination is a real problem and so folks who for one reason or another have to search for a job in their 50s and 60s can encounter age-based barriers.

"I think that if these senators and congress people had spent their lives working in construction or fishing or the logging industry I don't think they'd be so quick to talk about raising the retirement age to 70 years old," Maine AFL-CIO Communications Director Andy O'Brien said. "Do we really want to force nurses teachers and restaurant workers to work until they are 70 years old before they can retire? People get burned out and exhausted and just because you're still alive in your late 60s doesn't mean you're still able to work full-time like you did when you were much younger. Mainers deserve to retire in dignity."

They say what Congress should be doing is looking for ways to strengthen and even expand social security, including lifting the cap on high-income earners. 

The Maine AFL-CIO represents the interests of roughly 200 labor organizations with more than 40,000 members.

Anchor

Beth Jones joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in January of 2021 and was thrilled to return to her adopted home state of Maine to continue her news career. Before coming to Bangor, Beth spent almost two years feature reporting and managing a newsroom in Burlington, Vermont. Before that, she worked in print and digital journalism, specializing in healthcare journalism with Himss Media. There, she served as managing editor of Healthcare Finance News for three years before departing for Vermont.  Beth first came to Maine in December of 2011 and worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WGME in Portland for three years. Her first job in journalism was as a reporter in central New York State for YNN. Beth holds a master's degree from Syracuse University in Broadcast and Digital Journalism. Go Orange! She did her undergraduate work at Hofstra University, graduating in 2001 with bachelor's degrees in both Dance and Broadcast Journalism. Beth is passionate about news, informing her community, and telling stories that matter to viewers. She has also been involved with animal rescue since 2007 when she served as a dog walker for the ASPCA in Manhattan. She hasn’t stopped advocating for animals since and has volunteered for a foster-based Maine rescue for several years now. Beth loves spending time with her family and is married with three beautiful stepdaughters as well as two fur kids, dogs Sophie and Josie. She loves outdoor adventures, dance (especially ballroom), rowing, boxing and food!  Feel free to send her a twitter message @bethjonesnews or reach out to her at bjones@wvii.com

Recommended for you