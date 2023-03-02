STATEWIDE -- The Maine AFL-CIO is speaking out after they say Maine Senator Angus King has been involved in bipartisan talks with other congressional members on the possibility of raising the social security retirement age.
At a time when life expectancy has been declining for many Americans, it's "absurd" to even consider raising the retirement age to receive full social security benefits, according to AFL-CIO spokesperson Andy O'Brien. He says social security is a critical lifeline for working-class people.
They also say age discrimination is a real problem and so folks who for one reason or another have to search for a job in their 50s and 60s can encounter age-based barriers.
"I think that if these senators and congress people had spent their lives working in construction or fishing or the logging industry I don't think they'd be so quick to talk about raising the retirement age to 70 years old," Maine AFL-CIO Communications Director Andy O'Brien said. "Do we really want to force nurses teachers and restaurant workers to work until they are 70 years old before they can retire? People get burned out and exhausted and just because you're still alive in your late 60s doesn't mean you're still able to work full-time like you did when you were much younger. Mainers deserve to retire in dignity."
They say what Congress should be doing is looking for ways to strengthen and even expand social security, including lifting the cap on high-income earners.
The Maine AFL-CIO represents the interests of roughly 200 labor organizations with more than 40,000 members.