BANGOR - The University of Maine School of Performing Arts has a busy couple of weeks ahead of them.
This weekend, the UMaine Singers and Alumni Concert will gather at the Collins Center for the Arts to celebrate longtime University Singers conductor, Dennis "DC" Cox.
Next weekend, the Department of Theatre offers up the play "Everybody," a modern adaption of the 15th century morality play. This will occur at the Cyrus Pavilion Theatre.
For all the details, watch the full video interview, and head to UMaine.edu/spa for the School of Performing Arts' events page.