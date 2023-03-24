Maple Tree Tapping

Community Calendar, March 24th - 26th 

 

Friday, March 24th

 

Knitters & Chatters

Orrington Public Library

10:30 am - noon

A knitting and crochet group. Every Friday morning.

 

Folding Paper Cranes for Peace in Ukraine

Belfast Free Library

3 pm - 5 pm 

Drop in the Abbott Room to fold origami cranes. Japanese legend says folding 1000, makes a wish come true. 

 

Tech Night, Maine Science Festival 

Maine Discovery Museum, Bangor 

4:30 pm - 7 pm 

Middle schoolers - want to learn more about computers and information tech? Learn, share, collaborate and explore. Sign up required.

 

A Celtic Night of Celebration 

Millinocket Elks Lodge 1521

6 pm - 9 pm 

Celebrate poetry and music of all Celtic heritages. Multiple musical guests. Entrance by donation. This is a fundraiser for the local library. 

 

Family Bingo Night

Canaan Elementary Gym

5 pm - 7 pm 

Prizes for all games. $5/$10 games, $2 Daubers. 50/50 raffle. Concessions available. 

 

Tom Rush plays his hits

Gracie Theatre, Bangor 

7:30 pm - 9:15 pm

Legendary folk singer Tom Rush plays his hits and is accompanied by Matt Nakoa. 

 

Jazz Concert: Camila Meza and Aaron Goldberg

Performing Arts Center, UMaine Machias

7:30 pm - 10:30 pm 

Critically acclaimed artists perform a free show for the public. 

 

 

Saturday, March 25th

 

Maine Maple Sunday Weekend

100 participating locations

All Weekend

Williams Family Farm, Dunn Family Maple, Simmons and Daughters Sugarhouse, Bob’s Sugarhouse, Ricker Hill, Wilson Family Maple Syrup - just to name a few!

 

Bangor’s European Market

Ingrid’s European Gift Shop & Sunny Greenhouse, Bangor

8:30 am - 12:30 pm 

Weekly European farmer’s market with a variety of vendors. 

 

Exploration Stations, Maine Science Festival

Cross Insurance Center Ballroom

9 am - 4 pm 

Learn hands-on activities. For all ages, mainly middle school and up. Check out the website for a full event list. 

 

Ellsworth Rotary Craft Fair/Yard Sale

Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School

9 am - 2 pm 

Fundraiser put on by the Rotary Club to fund their scholarships and community giving. Admission fee of $1. Kids under 12 are free. 

 

Think Spring! Craft Fair 

American Legion Hall, Orono

9 am - 3 pm 

Artists, authors, crafters and vendors. 

 

Beginner Quilt Class

Island Community Center, Stonington 

10 am 

Learn the basics of quilt making with an expert. No sewing machine required. $20 per person. 

 

Robinson Ballet Presents - MOSAIC, an Evening of Dance

Gracie Theatre, Bangor

7 pm 

New choreography by various people as well as Robinson Ballet Repertory in varying dance styles. 

 

Live Music

Marsh Island Brewing, Orono

7 pm 

Colby Darling Live, playing all your favorite tunes. No cover charge. 

 

