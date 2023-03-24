Community Calendar, March 24th - 26th
Friday, March 24th
Knitters & Chatters
Orrington Public Library
10:30 am - noon
A knitting and crochet group. Every Friday morning.
Folding Paper Cranes for Peace in Ukraine
Belfast Free Library
3 pm - 5 pm
Drop in the Abbott Room to fold origami cranes. Japanese legend says folding 1000, makes a wish come true.
Tech Night, Maine Science Festival
Maine Discovery Museum, Bangor
4:30 pm - 7 pm
Middle schoolers - want to learn more about computers and information tech? Learn, share, collaborate and explore. Sign up required.
A Celtic Night of Celebration
Millinocket Elks Lodge 1521
6 pm - 9 pm
Celebrate poetry and music of all Celtic heritages. Multiple musical guests. Entrance by donation. This is a fundraiser for the local library.
Family Bingo Night
Canaan Elementary Gym
5 pm - 7 pm
Prizes for all games. $5/$10 games, $2 Daubers. 50/50 raffle. Concessions available.
Tom Rush plays his hits
Gracie Theatre, Bangor
7:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Legendary folk singer Tom Rush plays his hits and is accompanied by Matt Nakoa.
Jazz Concert: Camila Meza and Aaron Goldberg
Performing Arts Center, UMaine Machias
7:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Critically acclaimed artists perform a free show for the public.
Saturday, March 25th
Maine Maple Sunday Weekend
100 participating locations
All Weekend
Williams Family Farm, Dunn Family Maple, Simmons and Daughters Sugarhouse, Bob’s Sugarhouse, Ricker Hill, Wilson Family Maple Syrup - just to name a few!
Bangor’s European Market
Ingrid’s European Gift Shop & Sunny Greenhouse, Bangor
8:30 am - 12:30 pm
Weekly European farmer’s market with a variety of vendors.
Exploration Stations, Maine Science Festival
Cross Insurance Center Ballroom
9 am - 4 pm
Learn hands-on activities. For all ages, mainly middle school and up. Check out the website for a full event list.
Ellsworth Rotary Craft Fair/Yard Sale
Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School
9 am - 2 pm
Fundraiser put on by the Rotary Club to fund their scholarships and community giving. Admission fee of $1. Kids under 12 are free.
Think Spring! Craft Fair
American Legion Hall, Orono
9 am - 3 pm
Artists, authors, crafters and vendors.
Beginner Quilt Class
Island Community Center, Stonington
10 am
Learn the basics of quilt making with an expert. No sewing machine required. $20 per person.
Robinson Ballet Presents - MOSAIC, an Evening of Dance
Gracie Theatre, Bangor
7 pm
New choreography by various people as well as Robinson Ballet Repertory in varying dance styles.
Live Music
Marsh Island Brewing, Orono
7 pm
Colby Darling Live, playing all your favorite tunes. No cover charge.