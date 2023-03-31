Playing classic guitar. Selective focus.

Community Calendar 3/31 - 4/1

 

Friday March 31st

The Great Home Expo 

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor 

Noon - 8 pm 

$12 tickets, kids under 12 are free. Nearly 100 exhibitors. Plus a kids corner!

 

Understanding Poll Workers - Informative Zoom

Online via Zoom - Register in advance

12 - 1 pm 

Maine Conservation Voters presents a Zoom about who poll workers are, and why they do the work that they do. Plus many other topics. Register in advance. 

 

Cabin Fever Film Fest 

Camden Opera House

7 pm - 10 pm 

Friday and Saturday - $40 dollar passes for both days. A “micro fest” for uplifting and enlightening nonfiction storytelling. 

 

Reverse Märzen Party

Marsh Island Brewing, Orono

3 pm 

Annual party for Oktoberfest. 

 

UMaine Baseball

Mahaney Diamond, Orono

4 - 6 pm 

Versus UMass Lowell 

 

Free Baked Ziti Dinner

Old Town United Methodist Church

5 pm

Free dinners until they are gone. Grab and go. 

 

Live Music at Sandy’s Saloon

6 pm - 9 pm 

Sandy’s Saloon, Orland

Ritchie K plays acoustic jams, anything from Elvis to the Eagles, and everything in-between. 

 

“Everybody” Play

Cyrus Pavilion Theatre, Orono

7:30 pm 

UMaine School of Performing Arts presents “Everybody” - a modern adaptation of Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins’s 15th century morality play. 

 

Live Music at Nocturnem

7:30 - 10:30 pm 

Nocturnem Draft Haus, Bangor 

Acoustic duo Carlie and Hollie play holler tunes. 

 

Saturday, April 1st

 

$2 Community Yoga

The Gatherings, Surrey 

9 am 

Beginner and intermediate yoga classes. Every Saturday at this time and place. 

 

The Ellsworth American Community Yard Sale

Ellsworth Elementary - Middle School

8 am - 1 pm 

All proceeds to benefit the Newspapers in Education Program. 

 

Bangor’s European Market 

Ingrid’s European Gift Shop and Sunny Greenhouse, Bangor 

8:30 am - 12:30 pm 

Weekly market with a lovely variety of vendors. 

 

41st Annual State of Maine Sportsman’s Show

Augusta Civic Center

9 am - 7 pm 

Adults are $8, kids 5-12 $6, under 5 are free. Over 100 exhibitors, demonstrations, seminars, taxidermy, kids zone, food, art, contests and much more!

 

Rural Living Day 

Mt. View High School, Thorndike

9 am - noon

Variety of workshops on topics ranging from gardening, to keeping goats, and sourdough baking. 

 

Music Together 

Belfast Free Library 

10:30 - 11:15 am 

Free class every first Saturday of the month. Circle songs for families, as well as instrument play and rhythm. 

 

Easter Egg Hunt

Bangor Masonic Center

10:30 - 11:30 am 

Free Easter egg hunt with pictures with the Easter bunny! Egg hunt at 11. Door prize, all ages welcome, bring your own basket. 

 

Sunday, April 2nd

 

Seed Swap and Scion Exchange 

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association

1 pm - 5 pm 

Indoor and outdoor event. Gardeners and orchardists are invited to bring their seeds, scionwood and cuttings to share. Over 150+ types of scionwood to share. 

 

Easter Egg Hunt

501 Main St, Birch Harbor

2 pm 

Bring your kids to see the Easter bunny, to do some crafts and take part in the egg hunt. 

 

Literacy Tea

John Bapst High School, Bangor 

3 - 5 pm 

Passport to a living library! Dozens of tables inviting guests to sit down and read a children’s book while enjoying tea. Fundraiser for Literacy Volunteers of Bangor. 

 

Pianist Jon Michael Ogletree Presents 100 Years of Music

Gracie Theatre, Bangor

3 - 5 pm 

Classically trained and highly accomplished, with over 2 million views on YouTube. 

 

