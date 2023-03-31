Community Calendar 3/31 - 4/1
Friday March 31st
The Great Home Expo
Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
Noon - 8 pm
$12 tickets, kids under 12 are free. Nearly 100 exhibitors. Plus a kids corner!
Understanding Poll Workers - Informative Zoom
Online via Zoom - Register in advance
12 - 1 pm
Maine Conservation Voters presents a Zoom about who poll workers are, and why they do the work that they do. Plus many other topics. Register in advance.
Cabin Fever Film Fest
Camden Opera House
7 pm - 10 pm
Friday and Saturday - $40 dollar passes for both days. A “micro fest” for uplifting and enlightening nonfiction storytelling.
Reverse Märzen Party
Marsh Island Brewing, Orono
3 pm
Annual party for Oktoberfest.
UMaine Baseball
Mahaney Diamond, Orono
4 - 6 pm
Versus UMass Lowell
Free Baked Ziti Dinner
Old Town United Methodist Church
5 pm
Free dinners until they are gone. Grab and go.
Live Music at Sandy’s Saloon
6 pm - 9 pm
Sandy’s Saloon, Orland
Ritchie K plays acoustic jams, anything from Elvis to the Eagles, and everything in-between.
“Everybody” Play
Cyrus Pavilion Theatre, Orono
7:30 pm
UMaine School of Performing Arts presents “Everybody” - a modern adaptation of Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins’s 15th century morality play.
Live Music at Nocturnem
7:30 - 10:30 pm
Nocturnem Draft Haus, Bangor
Acoustic duo Carlie and Hollie play holler tunes.
Saturday, April 1st
$2 Community Yoga
The Gatherings, Surrey
9 am
Beginner and intermediate yoga classes. Every Saturday at this time and place.
The Ellsworth American Community Yard Sale
Ellsworth Elementary - Middle School
8 am - 1 pm
All proceeds to benefit the Newspapers in Education Program.
Bangor’s European Market
Ingrid’s European Gift Shop and Sunny Greenhouse, Bangor
8:30 am - 12:30 pm
Weekly market with a lovely variety of vendors.
41st Annual State of Maine Sportsman’s Show
Augusta Civic Center
9 am - 7 pm
Adults are $8, kids 5-12 $6, under 5 are free. Over 100 exhibitors, demonstrations, seminars, taxidermy, kids zone, food, art, contests and much more!
Rural Living Day
Mt. View High School, Thorndike
9 am - noon
Variety of workshops on topics ranging from gardening, to keeping goats, and sourdough baking.
Music Together
Belfast Free Library
10:30 - 11:15 am
Free class every first Saturday of the month. Circle songs for families, as well as instrument play and rhythm.
Easter Egg Hunt
Bangor Masonic Center
10:30 - 11:30 am
Free Easter egg hunt with pictures with the Easter bunny! Egg hunt at 11. Door prize, all ages welcome, bring your own basket.
Sunday, April 2nd
Seed Swap and Scion Exchange
Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association
1 pm - 5 pm
Indoor and outdoor event. Gardeners and orchardists are invited to bring their seeds, scionwood and cuttings to share. Over 150+ types of scionwood to share.
Easter Egg Hunt
501 Main St, Birch Harbor
2 pm
Bring your kids to see the Easter bunny, to do some crafts and take part in the egg hunt.
Literacy Tea
John Bapst High School, Bangor
3 - 5 pm
Passport to a living library! Dozens of tables inviting guests to sit down and read a children’s book while enjoying tea. Fundraiser for Literacy Volunteers of Bangor.
Pianist Jon Michael Ogletree Presents 100 Years of Music
Gracie Theatre, Bangor
3 - 5 pm
Classically trained and highly accomplished, with over 2 million views on YouTube.