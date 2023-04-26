Community Calendar; April 28th & 29th
Friday, April 28th
Belfast Coastal Boat Sale
Hamlin’s Marine Belfast
10 am - 4 pm
Big discounts! Pre-register for the chance to win $1k worth of merch.
Live Music at Sandy’s
Sandy’s Saloon, Orland
6 - 9 pm
Whiskey Brothers return to play at Sandy’s.
Burt Dow, Deep Water Man
The Grand, Ellsworth
6 - 7 pm
The classic book adapted to the stage. $5 general admission.
Barney Martin at Center Theatre
Center Theatre, Dover-Foxcroft
7 - 9 pm
Barney Martin plays James Taylor.
Chris Ross Live at Smoke & Steel
Smoke & Steel, Bangor
7 - 10 pm
One of the area’s most popular musicians live. No cover charge.
Launchpad Presents Comedy Nite
Bangor Arts Exchange
8 - 10 pm
Comedian Ian Stuart and other special guests. $15 in advance, $20 day of the show.
Just Honey at Paddy’s
Paddy Murphy’s, Bangor
9 pm - midnight
Just Honey plays some outlaw country, funky folk and rock & roll.
Midnight Rose at the Pourhouse
Penobscot Pour House, Bangor
9 pm
$5 admission, 21+.
Saturday, April 29th
Beginning Birding Walk Series
Fields Pond Audubon Center, Holden
8 - 9:30 am
The first of 3 Saturday walks. Free, but pre-registration required.
Spring Stewardship
Fields Pond Audubon Center, Holden
9 am - noon
Stewardship activities focused on improving the trails and public spaces. Bring work gloves! Snacks provided. Free, pre-registration required.
PCCA 2023 Spring Craft Fair
Penobscot County Conservation Association, Brewer
9 am - 3 pm
Over 25 vendors, kitchen open for lunch, and raffles.
STEM Fest and Free Museum Day
Owls Head Transportation Museum, Owls Head
10 am - 2 pm
Free! STEM fest caters to young scientists, mathematicians, and engineers. All sorts of demonstrations. Perfect for the whole family.
Independent Bookstore Day
The Briar Patch, Bangor
10 am - 6 pm
Giveaways, and exclusive limited edition items.
Maine Fiddlehead Festival
UMF Amphitheater, Farmington
10 am - 3 pm
Local farmers, food producers, craft vendors, food trucks, community non-profits, farm animals, music, kids activities, and belly dancing!
Orono Royal
Umaine Witter Farm, Old Town
10 am
Show hosted by UMaine animal club members, showing different heifers. Scored on showmanship. Free to the public.
71st Season Opener!
Island Dairy Treat, Skowhegan
11 am
A local favorite opens the season for the 71st time.
2nd Annual Moosehead Lake Polar Plunge
Junction Wharf, Greenville
12 pm
Polar plunge with prizes possible for all ages!
Mossy Ledge Spirits at Dueling Pianos Fundraiser
142 Elm St, Newport
5 - 9 pm
Mossy’s Mobile Spirits bar will be providing full bar service for Amanda’s Wish Scholarship Fund Dueling Piano Show.