Community Calendar; April 28th &  29th 

 

Friday, April 28th

 

Belfast Coastal Boat Sale

Hamlin’s Marine Belfast

10 am - 4 pm 

Big discounts! Pre-register for the chance to win $1k worth of merch.

 

Live Music at Sandy’s 

Sandy’s Saloon, Orland

6 - 9 pm 

Whiskey Brothers return to play at Sandy’s.

 

Burt Dow, Deep Water Man

The Grand, Ellsworth 

6 - 7 pm 

The classic book adapted to the stage. $5 general admission. 

 

Barney Martin at Center Theatre

Center Theatre, Dover-Foxcroft 

7 - 9 pm 

Barney Martin plays James Taylor.

 

Chris Ross Live at Smoke & Steel 

Smoke & Steel, Bangor 

7 - 10 pm 

One of the area’s most popular musicians live. No cover charge. 

 

Launchpad Presents Comedy Nite

Bangor Arts Exchange

8 - 10 pm 

Comedian Ian Stuart and other special guests. $15 in advance, $20 day of the show. 

 

Just Honey at Paddy’s

Paddy Murphy’s, Bangor

9 pm - midnight 

Just Honey plays some outlaw country, funky folk and rock & roll. 

 

Midnight Rose at the Pourhouse

Penobscot Pour House, Bangor

9 pm 

$5 admission, 21+. 

 

Saturday, April 29th 

 

Beginning Birding Walk Series

Fields Pond Audubon Center, Holden 

8 - 9:30 am 

The first of 3 Saturday walks. Free, but pre-registration required. 

 

Spring Stewardship

Fields Pond Audubon Center, Holden

9 am - noon

Stewardship activities focused on improving the trails and public spaces. Bring work gloves! Snacks provided. Free, pre-registration required. 

 

PCCA 2023 Spring Craft Fair 

Penobscot County Conservation Association, Brewer

9 am - 3 pm 

Over 25 vendors, kitchen open for lunch, and raffles. 

 

STEM Fest and Free Museum Day

Owls Head Transportation Museum, Owls Head

10 am - 2 pm 

Free! STEM fest caters to young scientists, mathematicians, and engineers. All sorts of demonstrations. Perfect for the whole family. 

 

Independent Bookstore Day

The Briar Patch, Bangor 

10 am - 6 pm 

Giveaways, and exclusive limited edition items. 

 

Maine Fiddlehead Festival 

UMF Amphitheater, Farmington

10 am - 3 pm 

Local farmers, food producers, craft vendors, food trucks, community non-profits, farm animals, music, kids activities, and belly dancing! 

 

Orono Royal 

Umaine Witter Farm, Old Town 

10 am 

Show hosted by UMaine animal club members, showing different heifers. Scored on showmanship. Free to the public. 

 

71st Season Opener!

Island Dairy Treat, Skowhegan 

11 am 

A local favorite opens the season for the 71st time. 

 

2nd Annual Moosehead Lake Polar Plunge

Junction Wharf, Greenville 

12 pm 

Polar plunge with prizes possible for all ages!

 

Mossy Ledge Spirits at Dueling Pianos Fundraiser

142 Elm St, Newport

5 - 9 pm 

Mossy’s Mobile Spirits bar will be providing full bar service for Amanda’s Wish Scholarship Fund Dueling Piano Show.

 

