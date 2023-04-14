collection of women's clothes hanging on rack for sale

Community Calendar April 14th - 16th

 

Friday, April 14th

 

UMaine Student Symposium

Collins Center for the Arts 

8 am 

A showcase of UMaine student research. Free and open to the public.

 

Elvis at Kosta’s 

Kosta’s, Old Town

7 - 10 pm 

“Miller Lite Music Nite” with Jessi Mallory as Elvis. Miller Lite drink deals. No cover charge. 

 

UMaine Opera Workshop Performance

Minsky Hall, Orono

7:30 - 8:30 pm 

Friday and Saturday night at the same time. Students will showcase their talents through opera performances. 

 

The Focus Group “Turns 14!” at the Bangor Arts Exchange 

Bangor Arts Exchange, Bangor 

8 - 9:30 pm 

Improv group The Focus Group has its 14th birthday! Live performance to celebrate. General admission, all ages, $10 day of the show. 

 

The Allison Ames Band 

Penobscot Pour House, Bangor 

9 pm 

$5 admission, 21+,  performing Saturday as well. 

 

Saturday, April 15th

 

PCS Spring Yard Sale

PCS Gym, Ohio St., Bangor

8 am - 1 pm 

Yard sale to benefit the Penobscot Christian School’s 2023 Senior Class trip. 

 

Bangor’s European Market

117 Buck St, Bangor 

8:30 am - 12:30 pm 

A variety of vendors selling meats, poultry, seafood, fresh veggies, eggs, jams, food ready to eat, and more. 

 

Spring Trash and Treasure Sale 

84 Mechanic St, Presque Isle 

9 am - 5 pm 

All weekend at The Forum. 

 

Cinderella Project of Maine 2023 

Wentworth Event Center, Belfast

9 am - 4:30 pm 

Choose among hundreds of beautiful gowns! Register in advance online. Open to any Maine high school student regardless of income. 

 

Bangor Public Library’s 140th Birthday Party 

Bangor Public Library

10 am - 5 pm 

Historical displays, crafts for all ages, seeds for gardeners, a special educational lecture, and cake!

 

Fox Forestry Spring Expo

920 Acadia Highway, Orland

10 am 

Biggest bandsaw mill in the world! Sawmills and firewood processors in action. Door prize, lunch available. 

 

‘23 East Coast Pond Skimming Championship 

Sugarloaf Mountain

10 am 

Registration will be held the morning of the event. 

 

Drive-In Opening Day

Crosby’s Drive-In, Bucksport 

11 am 

Diving into the 84th season! Firing up the grill and deep fryers, and dishing out ice cream! 

 

Hanging Basket Workshop 

Windswept Gardens, Bangor 

2 - 3 pm 

$63 per person. Limited space available. 

 

Maine Indie Music Showcase 

Collins Center for the Arts 

8 pm 

Gnocchi, Midnight Breakfast, Rigometrics, and Golden Oak. Doors at 7:30 pm. Students $15, other adults $20. 

 

Sunday, April 16th

 

 

HOP into Spring!

Pine State Nutrition, Bangor 

9 am - noon

Cookie decorating, face-painting, and a couple give-aways!

 

Gear Sale

New Balance Student Rec Center, Orono

10 am - 2 pm 

Outdoor recreational gear for sale! At tennis courts next to the rec center. 

 

Paw Patrol Day 

Orono Trampoline Park

Noon - 2 pm

Come meet Chase from Paw Patrol! Entry is $11 and gets you an hour of jumping. 

 

One Night of Queen

Collins Center for the Arts, Orono

7 pm 

Gary Mullen recreates the look, sound, pomp, and showmanship of one of the greatest rock bands of all time. 

 

