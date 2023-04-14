Community Calendar April 14th - 16th
Friday, April 14th
UMaine Student Symposium
Collins Center for the Arts
8 am
A showcase of UMaine student research. Free and open to the public.
Elvis at Kosta’s
Kosta’s, Old Town
7 - 10 pm
“Miller Lite Music Nite” with Jessi Mallory as Elvis. Miller Lite drink deals. No cover charge.
UMaine Opera Workshop Performance
Minsky Hall, Orono
7:30 - 8:30 pm
Friday and Saturday night at the same time. Students will showcase their talents through opera performances.
The Focus Group “Turns 14!” at the Bangor Arts Exchange
Bangor Arts Exchange, Bangor
8 - 9:30 pm
Improv group The Focus Group has its 14th birthday! Live performance to celebrate. General admission, all ages, $10 day of the show.
The Allison Ames Band
Penobscot Pour House, Bangor
9 pm
$5 admission, 21+, performing Saturday as well.
Saturday, April 15th
PCS Spring Yard Sale
PCS Gym, Ohio St., Bangor
8 am - 1 pm
Yard sale to benefit the Penobscot Christian School’s 2023 Senior Class trip.
Bangor’s European Market
117 Buck St, Bangor
8:30 am - 12:30 pm
A variety of vendors selling meats, poultry, seafood, fresh veggies, eggs, jams, food ready to eat, and more.
Spring Trash and Treasure Sale
84 Mechanic St, Presque Isle
9 am - 5 pm
All weekend at The Forum.
Cinderella Project of Maine 2023
Wentworth Event Center, Belfast
9 am - 4:30 pm
Choose among hundreds of beautiful gowns! Register in advance online. Open to any Maine high school student regardless of income.
Bangor Public Library’s 140th Birthday Party
Bangor Public Library
10 am - 5 pm
Historical displays, crafts for all ages, seeds for gardeners, a special educational lecture, and cake!
Fox Forestry Spring Expo
920 Acadia Highway, Orland
10 am
Biggest bandsaw mill in the world! Sawmills and firewood processors in action. Door prize, lunch available.
‘23 East Coast Pond Skimming Championship
Sugarloaf Mountain
10 am
Registration will be held the morning of the event.
Drive-In Opening Day
Crosby’s Drive-In, Bucksport
11 am
Diving into the 84th season! Firing up the grill and deep fryers, and dishing out ice cream!
Hanging Basket Workshop
Windswept Gardens, Bangor
2 - 3 pm
$63 per person. Limited space available.
Maine Indie Music Showcase
Collins Center for the Arts
8 pm
Gnocchi, Midnight Breakfast, Rigometrics, and Golden Oak. Doors at 7:30 pm. Students $15, other adults $20.
Sunday, April 16th
HOP into Spring!
Pine State Nutrition, Bangor
9 am - noon
Cookie decorating, face-painting, and a couple give-aways!
Gear Sale
New Balance Student Rec Center, Orono
10 am - 2 pm
Outdoor recreational gear for sale! At tennis courts next to the rec center.
Paw Patrol Day
Orono Trampoline Park
Noon - 2 pm
Come meet Chase from Paw Patrol! Entry is $11 and gets you an hour of jumping.
One Night of Queen
Collins Center for the Arts, Orono
7 pm
Gary Mullen recreates the look, sound, pomp, and showmanship of one of the greatest rock bands of all time.