BINGHAMTON - Maine baseball beat No. 2 UMBC 3-1 on Friday afternoon to punch their ticket to Saturday's America East championship game.
Caleb Leys tossed eight innings, striking out eight and allowing one earned run. The top-seeded Black Bears fell behind 1-0 early to the Retrievers, but a sacrifice fly from Quinn McDaniel in the bottom of the third scores Jake Marquez and tied the game.
In the sixth, McDaniel drew a walk on a 3-2 count, and Jeremiah Jenkins sent a two-run home run over the right field fence in the ensuing at-bat.
Leys stranded a runner in the eighth to complete his outing, and Justin Baeyens set the Retrievers down in order in the ninth to clinch the victory. Maine will play for a conference title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at 1 p.m. against the winner of UMBC and No. 3 Binghamton.