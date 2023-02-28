The Levant Corner Store is under new ownership. After 13 years of running the convenience store, Jamie and Jason Clark of Bangor announced they have sold the Levant Corner Store to new owners.
In a social media post, Jamie Clark shared that it was time to focus on new endeavors.
"When Covid hit, it kind of made everyone realize what is important," Clark said. "And when we started this 13 years ago, we had a four-year-old and a newborn. Now our four-year-old is driving and our newborn is in middle school, and we want to soak it up as much as we can."
The Clarks say they wish the new owners, Nishant and Parth Patel, all the best with the store.