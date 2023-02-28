The Levant Corner Store is under new ownership. After 13 years of running the convenience store, Jamie and Jason Clark of Bangor announced they have sold the Levant Corner Store to new owners.

In a social media post, Jamie Clark shared that it was time to focus on new endeavors.

"When Covid hit, it kind of made everyone realize what is important," Clark said. "And when we started this 13 years ago, we had a four-year-old and a newborn. Now our four-year-old is driving and our newborn is in middle school, and we want to soak it up as much as we can."

The Clarks say they wish the new owners, Nishant and Parth Patel, all the best with the store.

Reporter

Jodi Hersey, a local journalist with more than 15 years of experience in television, radio, and print, joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021. Jodi originally got her start in media at WABI-TV5 back in 1999 as a producer before becoming a reporter and fill-in anchor. She went on to become the news director at Cumulus radio in Brewer while serving as an adjunct faculty instructor at Husson University’s New England School of Communications in Bangor in 2008. Jodi stepped away from news to go back to school to earn her Master's Degree in Business in 2011. For the past few years, she’s been writing feature articles for several Maine magazines including Bangor Metro, Maine Women Magazine, and Maine Seniors Magazine. Jodi is a proud military wife and mom, as well as a huge fan of classic cars.

Recommended for you