AUGUSTA - Lawrence girls basketball started hot, and took a 13 point halftime lead over Brunswick, and rolled to a 58-43 victory, taking home the Class A Gold Ball.
Hope Bouchard was at it again, scoring 25 points in the state finals after 26 in the regional championship. Freshman Madalyn Provost added 16. Maddie Werner led the way with 16 for the Dragons.
The win marks the Bulldogs' first Gold Ball since 2015- and gives them their second state title of the 2022-23 school year, after winning the Field Hockey title in the fall.
The Dragons made it a game in the second quarter, bringing it to within three, but never got too close in the second half.