AUGUSTA - Lawrence girls basketball started hot, and took a 13 point halftime lead over Brunswick, and rolled to a 58-43 victory, taking home the Class A Gold Ball.

Hope Bouchard was at it again, scoring 25 points in the state finals after 26 in the regional championship. Freshman Madalyn Provost added 16. Maddie Werner led the way with 16 for the Dragons.

The win marks the Bulldogs' first Gold Ball since 2015- and gives them their second state title of the 2022-23 school year, after winning the Field Hockey title in the fall.

The Dragons made it a game in the second quarter, bringing it to within three, but never got too close in the second half.

Sports Director

Tyler Krusz joined the ABC7 and Fox 22 team in October of 2021 and is looking forward to telling all of our local athletes’ stories! Tyler, a native Rhode Islander, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Science. During his time there, he enjoyed covering all of the D1 sports the University had to offer, including a few football games against the University of Maine! Tyler worked with the school’s radio station and newspaper, while interning with sports radio host Andy Gresh and the sports department at Fox Providence. After college, Tyler worked as a news anchor and a sports anchor for WBKB11 News in Alpena, Michigan and is excited to come back to New England -- just hours away from his family. When he’s not talking about sports, Tyler enjoys golfing and playing softball (because his baseball days have passed). He also loves to fish, cook, and spend time outdoors any way he can. Feel free to contact Tyler at tkrusz@wvii.com or follow him on Twitter @TylerKruszTV.

